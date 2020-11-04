The Sokoto State publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abdullahi Yusuf Hausawa has faulted the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) on what it termed its unguided criticism of the Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal administration, especially over the construction of 342 Housing Estate in the state.

Hausawa, who wondered why leaders and members of the APC are having sleepless nights ever since Tambuwal revealed his plan to construct 342 Housing Estate, said that it is a commemorative project meant for technocrats in the state.

According to him, the 342 housing scheme is for civil servants, public servants, members of the state assembly, members of the state executive council, permanent secretaries, directors general and directors and among others

While debunking claims by the APC chairman, that none of Governor Tambuwal’s projects have ever been completed, Hausawa said the APC chairman should be disregarded.

By ANKELI EMMANUEL,