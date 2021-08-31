A former adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters, Suleiman Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila, has said that the reality in Nigeria today is that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is tasting and experiencing the bitter side of opposition.

He said the party never thought of passing through the turbulence of Nigerian politics like the members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) when the PDP reigned for 16 years until the wind of change blew it off from office.

Sumaila spoke as intra-party wrangling rocks the PDP ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He said, “We have more crises in APC, but since we have a sitting president we managed our own differences, I pity an APC without a sitting president.”

Sumaila, in his verified Facebook timeline explained that they have tested the bitter side of opposition during the reign of PDP in the country, adding that if allowed to repeat itself would expose the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

A strong voice in Kano politics, Sumaila wrote “PDP is experiencing the bitter side of the opposition which we tasted for almost 16 years.”

A foundation member of the APC, he is believed to be nursing a senatorial ambition after a failed bid in 2019.