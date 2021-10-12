The Plateau State chapter of the People Democratic Party (PDP) has threatened to drag the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to court if it fails to fix a date for the conduct of the by-election for Jos North and Bassa federal constituency of the state in line with the provisions of the constitution and electoral act.

The state PDP publicity secretary, Mr John Akans, urged INEC to tell Plateau people why it is yet to fix a date for the conduct of the election after the death of the member representing that constituency over six months ago.

He argued that INEC has gone beyond the required time to conduct the election as done in other federal constituencies adding that PDP is doing everything possible within the ambits of the law to salvage democracy and Plateau from the hands of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akans described the just concluded local government election in the state as the worst in history and advised those declared as winners by PLASIEC not to celebrate because they were not elected by the people but rather appointed by the executive.