Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari, to stop lamenting and boldly tell President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government that they have failed to address the persistent banditry in the state.

PDP said Masari is doing a great disservice to his people by not shedding parochial politics over banditry in the state.

The national publicity secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, blamed the persistent banditry to Buhari’s “incompetence and inability to secure the nation.”

According to a statement, Ologbondiyan said, “It is indeed a distressing and colossal mark of failure that President Buhari’s home State, Katsina, is being taken over by bandits, who are now overrunning local governments, killing, raping, maiming and pillaging innocent citizens, while Mr President, who promised to lead the fight against insurgency from the fronts, continues to recede deeper into the safety and comfort of Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“It is totally upsetting that while Mr President is busy with his unnecessary rhetoric in Abuja, bandits, according to Governor Masari, are having a field day in persistent attacks on 10 local government areas, killing and robbing innocent citizens on a daily basis.”

PDP further accused the Buhari admins of being aloof, despite “common knowledge that President Buhari has failed, especially in his three-pronged focus of security, economy and anti-corruption.”

The opposition party added that history would be kind to the president, Katsina State governor and their party, the APC, over what it claimed is incompetence, insensitivity and failure in governance on insecurity.

“The PDP, for the umpteenth time calls on President Buhari to wake up to the responsibilities of his office, pick himself up and lead from the front in the fight against insurgents, in line with his campaign promise. He should either shape up or ship out.

“Our party, however, urges Nigerians, especially people of Katsina State not to resign to despondency over President Buhari’s failures, while charging our gallant troops to remain strong as we work hard to rescue our nation from the misrule of the APC, which has led to escalation of woes in our country,” he said.