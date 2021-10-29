A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in Bauchi, Mallam Bibi Dogo, has suggested that any member of the party that instituted court case against the party should be sanctioned and suspended from the party.

Dogo, stated this yesterday in Bauchi during an interaction with journalists, adding that the party should consider it as myriads any case instituted against it by any member which is inimical to the successes of the party’s laudable objectives.

Dogo, described as embarrassing and worrisome that some members take problem that’s supposed to be an internal concern of the party to court without exhausting all parties’ mechanism of resolving differences.

He observed any PDP member with genuine interest in the party must not make himself available to be used by elements that wanted to slow down party progress through needless litigation.

Dogo therefore advised the state and National Executive Councils of PDP to sanction any member, no matter how highly placed, who, through court case constitute themselves as a cog in the wheel of progress of the party.

Bibi Dogo urged the party not to repeat its mistake to do all it could to be fair to all members and ensure that all aggrieved would get justice, using the party’s internal mechanism and not through the court.