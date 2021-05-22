The Plateau State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised the alarm over alleged plans by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to rig the October 9 local government election in the state.

The state chairman of the party, Hon. Chris Hassan, in a communiqué issued at the end of the a state executive meeting made available to newsmen in Jos vowed to resist any form of fraud in the election.

Hassan urged the PLASIEC chairman, Fabian Ntung, to resign following the alleged fraud perpetrated by the commission under his watch in the 2018 council election.

He said PLASIEC under him allegedly defrauded, cheated, extorted, robbed people and innocent candidates of their victories.

He added; “The PDP will not sit and watch such brazen display of impunity anymore. PLASIEC and the APC should be ready to do what is right as any attempt to defraud the electorate again would be resisted. We cannot be intimidated again.”