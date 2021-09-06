Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said the party did not expect anything short of free, fair and credible polls at the November 6 Anambra governorship election.

The party said it would resist any attempt either by the All Progressives Congress (APC) or the ruling party in the state, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to write the result of the poll to their favour candidate contrary to wishes and aspiration of the masses.

The national vice chairman of the party, South East zone, Chief Ali Odefa, made the disclosure in Abakaliki while addressing Anambra indigenes resident in Ebonyi when the governorship candidate of party, Chief Valentine Ozigbo, visited the state.

He said Anambra governorship election would be used by the party to continue to protect the nation’s democracy and urged the electorate to protect their votes, insisting that votes must count at the poll.

According to him; “This is democracy, elections must be free and fair; whether you are the ruling party at the federal, at the state, at the local government, you cannot write result of elections in Nigeria again.

Addressing the people, the governorship candidate of the party, Chief Valentine Ozigbo said the Abuja Appeal Court judgment which confirmed his candidacy for the election had boosted his chances of victory for the election.