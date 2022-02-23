The Osun State Police Command, on Wednesday, confirmed the death of one Toheeb Mutalib of Ward 14, Iwo local government area of Osun State during the ward congresses of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Besides, another person was reportedly killed during the same exercise at Ipetumodu in Ife North local government area of the state.

The two factions of the party led by Hon. Sunday Bisi and Barrister Wale Ojo had locked horns in battle of supremacy across all the 332 wards in the state before the congresses fixed for Wednesday.

However, it was gathered that loyalists of the two camps tackled themselves at the wards with the aim of having their candidates emerged as delegates for the forthcoming PDP governorship primary election in the State.

Also confirming the development, the State Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Emmanuel Ocheja, stated that the Command in collaboration with other sister security agencies were on top of the situation and had restored normalcy in the affected areas.

Commandant Ocheja, who spoke through the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Corps (ASC II) Atanda Olabisi, said: “It is unfortunate that the crisis that broke out amongst factional members of a political party at ward 14, Oke Oba 1 Agberire, Iwo, led to the death of one person.”

Also, the Osun Police Command through its public relations officer, Mrs. Yemisi Opalola, confirmed that one person was killed in Ipetumodu and several others injured.

Meanwhile, Opalola disclosed that no fewer than three people were in police net in connection with the killings.

Those arrested according to her include the leader of the thugs, Amaoo Oyeniyi and two others simply identified as Lawal and Akande from whom guns and other weapons were recovered in the bus they used for an attack.

