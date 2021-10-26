A member of the Electoral Subcommittee of the National Convention Organising Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Debo Ologunagba, said the opposition party is repositioning to reclaim power in 2023.

In an interview with LEADERSHIP in Abuja, Ologunagba, a former member of the House of Representatives asked President Muhammadu Buhari to begin to prepare his handover notes to allow for a hitch free transition in 2023.

Ologunagba, who wants to be PDP’s national publicity secretary, said, “Nigerians made a big mistake by voting President Buhari into power in 2015. We are repositioning the PDP to reclaim power in 2023.”

He said the Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration has entrenched nepotism, insecurity, poverty and human rights abuses in the polity.

Ologunagba has been adopted as a consensus candidate by the Ondo State and South West caucuses of the PDP.

He said he is contesting for the office of national publicity secretary of PDP to convey the strong message of hope to Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PDP national convention is due to hold on 30th October 2021, during which the party’s national officials will be elected.