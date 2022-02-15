Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Olabode George has said the PDP will wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State in the 2023 general election.

George who said this in his office in Ikoyi area of Lagos while briefing journalists said he does not nurse any malice against the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as perceived by some people, saying he criticises him to give room for good governance and respect the wishes of the people.

According to him, his criticisms are meant to correct the maladministration Tinubu’s political party has subjected the people of Lagos State to in the last 22 years that his party has ruled the state.

Chief George therefore said that his party is prepared to take over governance of the state come 2023, adding that it is putting everything in place to guarantee its success at the poll.

He said one of the major challenges making it difficult for the party to win governorship elections in the state are roles of fifth columnist in the party.

Chief George therefore said the party is ready to deal decisively with any fifth columnist, saying what the state chapter of the party stands for is equity, Justice and fairness.

He also made a passionate appeal to President Muhammad Buhari to sign the electoral Bill into law before leaving office in 2023, adding that if he does that, he would have succeeded in solving one of Nigeria major problems.

