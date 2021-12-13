The National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, has said the party will fight tooth and nail to ensure that the PDP takes over Ekiti and Osun in the forthcoming state elections.

Ayu who made this known during interdenominational thanksgiving mass and reception organised in his honour assured Nigerians that the new National Working Committee is determined to work as a team in carrying all members along to shame those who are prophesizing doom for Nigeria.

While commending Governor Samuel Ortom and all PDP leaders in the North Central and across the country who stood firm to ensure his victory, Ayu said, God has put to shame those who are championing the country’s break up.

“I want to urge Nigerians not to be distracted nor allow the current leadership to destroy the country’s tenacity, hope, determination and resilience, I want to particularly appeal to the youths of this country who are unemployed on account of the horrible policies of the current administration to keep hope alive; PDP is back with good governance and policies”.

According to him, “PDP is back once more, the economy will be expanded and Nigerians will come back to work, they will produce and export. All the lost glories will be restored, we will remain united, productive, respect across the globe and as well be in the forefront of world affairs, we have done this before and we will do it again”

“We want to notify Nigerians that the PDP started with 25 state governors, we built it to 28, those mistake that made us to lose elections and took us back will be corrected, we are determined to reclaim at least 25 states and the two national assemblies come 2023”

“We are also going to put a stop to the drifting of PDP members to other political parties. As I speak to you, already many other members in different states who left the party have started calling me that they want to return back home apart from the old members”.

He said, “we are moving to have a serious mobilization drive to recruit all Nigerians with Special emphasis of young persons of voting age and women which constituted over 50 per cent of the population”