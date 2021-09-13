Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Evivie Ovuokporie, as the winner of the Isoko South Constituency I by-election held last Saturday in Delta State.

The returning officer, Prof. Christopher Onosemuode, announced Ovuokporie victory at the collation centre in Isoko South INEC office yesterday morning.

The election to fill the vacant seat in the State House of Assembly was mainly contested by Ovuokporie who polled 6, 957 votes, Dr Ogaga Ifowodo of the APC, who got 1,301 votes and Comrade Michael Emumena Paul of the SDP who scored 1,291 votes.

The state chairman of APC, Prophet Jones Ode-Erhue and Ifowodo, a former commissioner, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), lost their wards and units to the ruling PDP.

While Erhue lost his Emede Ward 5, Unit 2, Ifowodo was defeated in his Oleh Ward 1, Unit 06 to PDP.

APC scored 2, while PDP got 37 and SDP nil at Erhue’s ward and unit and APC received 95, PDP got 138 and SDP scored 7 votes.