The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Youth Mobilisation Council has expressed shock at the call for the resignation of the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, by the leaders of the party.

The PDP’s national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, had in a statement said the acceptance by the All Progressives Congress (APC) that it retained a CBN governor that allegedly supervised the sharing of money and looting of the treasury, is an admission that it deliberately sabotaged the economy and made life very difficult for Nigerians.

In a statement by its national coordinator, Mallam Abubakar Sadiq, the PDP Youth Mobilisation Council said it was instructive that it was the second time that the leaders of the party would be descending into the arena to dance naked publicly on the issue of the CBN governor within three days.

On Thursday, he said the party called for Emefiele’s resignation and other youths made their position on that infamous call known.

He said “we are constrained again to react to this latest outburst by advising the party’s outgoing national chairman, Uche Secondus, to stop reducing the opposition to a mere market women gossip centre.

“Indeed, our party deserves more quality leadership than the one it is currently getting from Secondus and his National Working Committee (NWC) members. We urge him to stop his selfish and baseless attack on the CBN governor and devote more of his time to the preparation of his handover note.”