A political association, PDP National Youth Movement said Nigeria needs to be salvaged from what it called the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

The national secretary of the group, Dr Gbe Benjamin Orduen, said Nigeria has severely suffered under the APC led administration, adding that the country may not survive the style and pattern of the governing party beyond 2023.

Orduen, in a chat with LEADERSHIP, urged Nigerians to commence mobilisation to save the country from sinking come 2023.

He said, “We’re calling on the Nigerian masses to demonstrate patriotism by making the Rescue Nigeria mission a top priority in their New Year resolutions to save Nigeria from the directionless leadership of the APC.”

He added that the damage APC has brought on the Nigerian state would require a focused and more determined political party like the PDP to resuscitate the country economically, politically and security wise.

“Amongst other things Nigeria critically needs peace to thrive as a nation but unfortunately the present administration doesn’t understand the language of peace.

Peace remains a key prerequisite for development because it creates an enabling environment for the fundamentals of a society’s progress: human capital formation, infrastructural development, markets subject to the rule of law, and so on. In the absence of peace, all the critical structures of governance are broken down, systems to provide infrastructure disintegrate, and development is crippled.”

He lamented that more secessionist agitations and violent extremists have emerged under the APC administration.

“We’re calling on all patriotic youth to join the PDP and contribute to saving Nigeria from sinking with the APC. The PDP under the leadership of Dr Iyorchia Ayu is set to usher in a people centred leadership that will allow youth the opportunity to actively contribute towards shaping a positive future.

“I urge all Nigerians of good conscience to embrace the PDP’s Rescue Nigeria mission and save the country from sinking with the APC,” he said.