Aba federal constituency seat in the House of Representatives became vacant in late February this year when the occupier, Hon. Ossy Prestige, died a few weeks after an earlier rumour of his passage had gone viral.

Hon. Prestige was on his second term when the inevitable for all mortals came his way in faraway Germany where he had gone to seek medical attention for an undisclosed ailment.

The late lawmaker, though of Ngwa heritage from Isiala Ngwa North local government area, identified more with Abiriba people in Ohafia local government area under whose tutelage he grew up. He spoke Abiriba dialect better than Ngwa and had a house in the community. He was a member of one of the age grades.

Not much was known about Prestige in the political space of the state until he campaigned on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and pulled a surprise in the 2015 general elections when he defeated incumbent Hon. Uzor Azubuike of the PDP.

Azubike’s was on a second term after he defeated one of the Kalu brothers, Hon. Nnanna Uzor Kalu, who was making his attempt for a third term on the platform of the defunct Progressive Peoples Assembly (PPA). He arrived in the Green Chambers of the National Assembly with the Alliance for Democracy (AD) flag in 2003 and later defected to PPA.

When the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced Saturday, March 27, 2021, for the bye-election, four parties: the PDP, the All Progressives Congress (APC), APGA) and Action Alliance (AA) were already primed for action. After their respective primary election, they hit the ground running which turned out to be a two-horse race between the PDP and APC.

Declaring the result of the poll in the early hours of the next day, INEC returning officer Prof. Fidelis Okpata of the Federal University, Ndufu Alike Ikwo, Ebonyi State said Chimaobi Ebisike of the PDP polled 10,322 votes to beat the APC candidate Mascot Uzor Kalu who scored 3,674 as the first runner-up.

The candidates of APGA, Destiny Nwagwu, and the Action Alliance candidate, Okey Prestige, polled 1,554 and 199 votes respectively to come a distant third and fourth, while the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and National Rescue Movement (NRM) scored 10 and 13 votes respectively.

Against the norm where Nigerian politicians are not given to accepting defeat without exhausting the legal option, Kalu conceded defeat and congratulated Ebisike. In a press statement he issued, Kalu expressed appreciation to INEC and the security agencies for the peaceful conduct of the election.

He said: “I also thank the national chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Committee of the APC, Governor Mai Mala Bunu of Yobe State, the Aba North and Aba South local government areas chairmen, and the members for their support.” Kalu was on his second bid for the seat after his 2019 outing.

The one-time chief of staff to former Governor Theodore A. Orji said his position was not that the election was not without irregularities, which he had put behind him, he commended the electorate for turning out in large number to exercise their franchise.

Now that the election is over, it is noteworthy to look at the factors that shaped the contest. It is equally important to point out that before the D-day, the major backers of the first two candidates, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and Senate majority whip Senator Orji Uzor Kalu abandoned their comfort zones for the gutters where they splashed each other freely with mud and whoever their hands could reach.

The war of words with each gladiator’s foot soldiers throwing in their mortar was triggered when the former governor of the state reportedly said with the exception of the 600 metres Milverton Avenue, every other rehabilitated road in Aba the commercial hub of the state was done by the federal government through the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). It was only the outcome of the election that ended the dirty battle.

The ruling party went for an indigenous son of Aba as its mantra as against the APC. The PDP argued that since the inception of the present democratic dispensation it the country in 1999, the constituency had been represented by “aliens”. They alleged that the period 2003-2011 when one of the Kalu’s represented the constituency was one of its darkest moments.

According to the PDP, the former lawmaker never made any contribution in the National Assembly nor delivered democracy dividends to the people. In the governor’s campaign outings, he told the electorate that the time to liberate themselves from external domination had come. Pointing at what he had been doing in the state, Ikpeazu said he required a fellow PDP lawmaker to continue along the line.

APC’s defeat could not be attributed to its rejection by the people. Despite their misgivings about the party due to the present economic and security challenges across the country, the APC is still gaining acceptance especially among politicians with ambitions.

The electorate said no to the APC because of the manner of the emergence of the candidate which some members described as an imposition. Not least among them was Prince Paul Ikonne, an indigene and the executive secretary, National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA). Ahead of the election, he declared that the party had no candidate for the election.

Opinion is high that what happened was the dismantling of the Kalu’s political structure rather than rejection of the APC. Although the future looks bright for the party in the state, the result of the election may have cut the Kalus to size in Aba.