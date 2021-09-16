The MD/CEO of SEMAN Global Project Ltd, Mr. Maxwell Stephen Nweze has been announced to be among the dignitary to be honoured at the 10th Anniversary of Peace Achievers International Awards, 2021.

According to the organizers, the young CEO who doubles as a strategic realtor and entrepreneur has distinguished himself amongst many in the field.

It was also gathered that he would be among those to be honoured with an honorary doctorate degree the international partner institution.

Mr. Maxwell Stephen Nweze is an iconic personality that has trailed the paths of solid hardworks and has shown diligence and consistency. As a youth, he has shown that success is found in strategies, consistency and trust in God.

SEMAN is beyond lands and properties. It is a group of Companies with various upcoming businesses. The Company is an emergence of responses to so many basic needs and wants of life, which food, shelter and good health are the foremost.