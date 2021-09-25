A renowned indigenous, but international award, organised to honour contributors to the development of peace across the globe has announced the forthcoming 10th anniversary Edition of the renowned and prestigious Peace Achievers International Honours 2021.

The Award will be holding on the 16th of October in Abuja, Nigeria.

In a statement released by the organising committee for the forthcoming 10th edition of Peace Achievers International Honours, it announced that the forthcoming edition is a Celebration of 10years of Promoting Peace in Africa and the Global Business Communities.

However, it also called on the general public to get involved in the distinguished honour of Personalities and institutions that have contributed earnestly to the development and sustainability of Peace across nations of the world.

The 10th Peace Achievers International Honours 2021 is supported through partnerships with the University of Benin Cotonou, Chartered Institute of Management and leadership USA and American Heritage University Southern California.

It was also confirmed that the forthcoming award ceremony will focus on improving peace education campaign, community development and theempowerment of young people through talent development.

Over the years, the prominent Peace Ambassador Agency Worldwide has continued to honour and recognise notable institutions and Personalities who have made indelible contributions towards the sustainability and development of peace across the globe. Unlike the previous editions, the 2021 edition is unique and different, as Award recipients will be conferred with Doctorate Honours, Peace Ambassador customized plate numbers at a grand ceremony that will be attended by topnotch public and private Executives across the globe.

Speaking exclusively with the Founder and President of Peace Ambassadors Agency Worldwide, Amb. Kingsley Amafibe, he encouraged government institutions and prospective development organizations to join the campaign for peace by participating in the forthcoming event, so as to ensure the undeterred promotion of peace across the globe, which cannot be achieved by the Organization alone.

Some of the previous recipients of Peace Achievers International Honours include, Italian Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Fulvio Rustico, South African High Commission to Nigeria, Amb. Lulu Louis Mnguni, former Nigeria Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Buratai and former Nigeria Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babagida.