BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN Kaduna

The Community Initiatives to Promote Peace (CIPP) program of Mercy Corps Nigeria in partnership with Kaduna Peace Commission with from the United States Aides International Development (USAID) Thursday commenced a capacity building training for ATYAP Chiefdom Community Peace and Security Partnership (ACPSP) from Zangon Kataf local government of Kaduna State on conflict analysis, interest based negotiation and mediation and conflict early warnings.

The ACPSP membership comprises of Pastors, Imams, Fulanis, the Atyap locals, youth and women drawn from the area basically to fine tune ways of addressing the recurring crisis in the Zangon Kataf axis with the view to ensuring a lasting peaceful coexistence among all and sundry in the area.

Governor Nasir el-Rufai who declared the training open, said living in peace should be the desire of all regardless of your tribe and religion, adding that the government is more than ever before committed to providing an enabling environment for all to live in peace.

Represented by His Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan, the Governor comended the organizers of the training, adding that will.be done in the state that will complement government’s effort towards peace Building in the state particularly in troubled areas like. Zangon Kataf will certainly receive the support of government.

Earlier, the deputy chief of party, Mercy Corps, Malam Sani Suleiman, said Mercy Corps is an international NGO working in about 40 countries around the world and Nigeria inclusive, providing training and support on various ways of promoting peace. “We support processes of dialogue towards forming common ground for peace”.

On her part, the Executive vice Chairman of the Kaduna Peace Commission, Mrs Priscilla Ankit averred that peace is a collective responsibility in various communities.

She urged the participants to remain steadfast and focused on the task of restoring lasting peace in their communities.

The Agwa Atyap, His Highness Sir Dominic Yahaya Gambo who constituted the ACPSP, urged members of the committee who are participating in the training expected to end on 20th February, 2021 do all within their powers to sustain the peace in the community

” Those t sow peace and preach peace will reap peace, kindly step down the knowledge to other people in the community and continue to preach peace.”