Southern Kaduna Joint Peace Committee (SKJPC) has ideantified triggers to the persistent conflict in the area and recommended the way forward.

The committee made this known in Kafanchan yesterday through its co-chairman Dr Ahmad Yande, at a sensitisation meeting organised for Fulani leaders in the area.

The meeting was held in collaboration with Nigeria Early Recovery Initiative (NERI), a unit of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) which has been working to strengthen grassroots security in Southern Kaduna since 2020.

Ahmad Yande listed proliferation of small arms, depleting space for farming, climate change, desertification and lack of political will as some of the triggers to the conflict.

“One of the triggers to the conflict is the increasing proliferation of small arms and light weapons.

“Given that the herders and farmers have access to sophisticated weapons, minor disagreement often degenerates into violent clashes,” he said.

In his remarks, the Southern Kaduna zonal chairman of Miyetti Allah, Abdulhamid Musa, called for equity, fairness and inclusion as a way of ending the persistent herders-farmers conflict.

“There will be peace when everyone is given a sense of belonging and treated equally. But a situation where some people are treated as sons of the land and others are not is not the best,” he said