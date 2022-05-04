Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that peace must reign in West African communities and countries if the ideal of an integrated, peaceful, and prosperous sub-region must be attained.

Osinbajo who spoke at the opening ceremony of the Fourth Plenary Assembly of Reunion of the Episcopal Conferences of West Africa (RECOWA) at the ECOWAS Parliament in Abuja, said the theme of the summit is apt. “Fratelli Tutti: Path to Build Brotherhood and Sustainable Peace in West Africa.”

According to him, Fratelli Tutti is the powerful notion on which His Holiness Pope Francis anchors his most recent Encyclical- titled Fratelli Tutti—The concept of the brotherhood of all humanity.

“The idea that fraternity and social friendship are the ways to build a better, more just, and peaceful world with the commitment of all people and institutions. The Encyclical proposes some of the boldest and most radical ideas on securing human unity, peace, and security. In the despair and bleakness of the times, these ideas that offer hope and renewal are much needed,” Osinbajo said.

The vice president said that the concern for neighbours is the moral foundation of social welfare, social security for the poor and vulnerable; schemes that ensure that none is left behind and that no citizen in West African nations needs to go to bed hungry, that leaders must prioritize universal healthcare, while also ensuring free and compulsory basic education, and that they must create the environment for millions of young and restless people within our borders to find good-paying jobs and live decent lives.

“For our part, the government of Nigeria remains committed to collaborating with the Church and all well-meaning actors in promoting peace and security.

“The founding fathers of the Economic Community of West African States envisioned West Africa as a zone of free-flowing commerce and travel in which people would co-mingle and migrate freely, thereby overcoming the legacy of colonial barriers and rediscovering our mutual affinities. In the decades since the establishment of ECOWAS, we have made considerable progress towards achieving the goal of integration.

“We agreed on and introduced the ECOWAS passport, we have protocols that allow us to go from one of our countries to the other and spend up to 90 days at a time. We have the ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme (ETLS) to promote economic relations within the sub-region offering unhindered market access to the fifteen member countries.

“But our goals of unity and integration have always been thwarted not just by concerns of individual sovereignty of our nations but also by internal crisis and social conflicts in our nations and around the borders. Today Our region is passing through a season of considerable political, economic and social turmoil. Terrorism and violent banditry afflict many of our nations and especially in the Sahel.

“In the aftermath of the COVID 19 pandemic, many of our economies have been weakened, while unemployment has escalated and poverty has deepened. Since 2017, there have been 12 military coups in Africa and half of them have occurred since 2020.

“Historically in times like these, parochial prejudices are heightened and the fabric of cohesion becomes frayed as people retreat into ethnic, religious, and other nativist camps. Those that do not speak our language or subscribe to our faith come under great suspicion and they soon become scapegoats for all our challenges. And ethnic, religious, and separatist conflicts are rife,” he said.

Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama, president of Reunion of the Episcopal Conferences of West Africa (RECOWA) said that leaders must use political powers to promote good governance rather than for personal advancement or allow religious, ethnic, economic, or political interests to subordinate to the common good.