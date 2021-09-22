As the world marks the 2021 International Peace Day, the Women Peace Building Councils (WPC) of North-West zone have appealed to bandits to stop the continued attacks, killings and kidnappings of innocent people and embrace peace.

The women made the appeal in a press statement jointly signed by Ruth Magaji, Aisha Tukur, Ishaku Amirah of WPC and six others.

“We are calling on all warring parties to come together and ceasefire. Stop the issue of conflict and unrest, we need to promote peace.

“The Women called on duty bearers to address the current state of insecurity and recurrent cases of kidnapping that have led to forced displacement and loss of innocent lives, including women and children in the North-West region of Nigeria.

The women said that “Communal clashes induced by widened segregation along ethnic and religious divides, unhealthy competition over scarce resources, strive for political control, violent extremism, criminalities and uncooperative use of shared natural resources between farmers and herders are major threats to peace and security in this region.

“We sincerely acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of government at all levels to address insecurity in the region, all hands must be on deck to increase investment in human security and prioritise non-violent solutions over militarised action.

“Representation of local perspectives and their voices remains critical to improving outcomes of conflict management efforts and finding common grounds in addressing the root causes of conflict at all levels.”

“This effort should promote justice, equity, and fairness in addressing ethno-religious conflicts and use of shared natural resources”.

In a similar vein, the Founder of Daharatu Mismass foundation, Hajia Daharatu Ahmed Aliyu also called on Nigerians to love one another irrespective of tribe and religion.

She made the appeal during a courtesy visit to the village Head of Kwaru, Badarawa in Kaduna North local government area of Kaduna State, Alhaji Ashiru Muhammad Wada,

She said “We appeal to both Muslims and Christians to live together, this will promote the culture of peace and development in all areas”.