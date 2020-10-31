The governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, has said Nigeria needs to address the issue of poverty and youth unemployment to achieve lasting peace in the country. The governor made this known at the flag off of the national campaign for the registration of 20 million Nigerians under the ‘Project 20 million’ project yesterday in Abuja.

Tambuwal, represented by his special adviser on Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, Hon. Akibu Dalhatu, urged Nigerians to use the ‘Project 20 million’ platform to build bridges and unify of the nation. “The welfare and security of the people must be our major priority.

The government of President Muhammadu Buhari has rolled out many programmes aimed at lifting millions of Nigerians out of poverty. This is quite commendable and the intention must, however, be matched with sustained action.

In his address, the director general of Project 20 million, Mr Ikechukwu Chukwunyere, said the aim of the Project 20 million is about raising 20 million Nigerians who desire good governance, accountable leadership and making Nigeria great