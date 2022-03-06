Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, has assured Nigerians that peace would return to all troubled parts of the country this year.

Irabor, who spoke in Abuja at the 2022 International Military Sports Council (CISM) Day Run for the armed forces and security agencies with the theme: “Running for World Peace” assured that the country would never experience such insecurity again.

“Never again will we have the level of insecurity that we have had in the past and this is an assurance,” he said.

He said the world needs peace at this time, given the tension of monumental proportions currently going on between Russia and Ukraine and the various security challenges confronting Nigeria.

Irabor said: “Peace is returning to various parts of the country that are so troubled, you and I have been the part of the efforts at redressing these issues.”

The chief of defence staff said the exercise was to help the security personnel keep fit in readiness to continue the work of defending and protecting the country, adding that the job required physical agility.

He urged all personnel to ensure that they are always fit and ready, saying the demand of the job required physical fitness.

“Beyond that, it also helps you to keep mentally alert because the job you are involved in requires that your physical and mental wellbeing must be in top shape.

“I’m hopeful that for us in Nigeria, the peace that we have yearned for all these years will be a turning point this year. I also want to leave with Nigerians thanking everyone for the support they have given to members of the armed forces and security agencies in addressing the challenge of insecurity in our country.

“It is not yet over but we crave for more and I believe that you as Nigerians and of course, every other friend of Nigeria will look forward to giving good support such that way we live in an environment that is peaceful,” he said.