BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

Peace-driven counter-terrorism approach is the panacea to the unending terrorism and related crimes ravaging the world over the years, said Dr. Sarah Jibril.

Jibril, who served as Special Adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan on Ethics and Values between 2011 and 2015, made the disclosure at a press conference organised in collaboration with Third Model Solution Initiative for Peace (TMSIP) at the weekend in Abuja.

In her presentation at the press conference, the Kwara State-born politician said counter-terrorism was about the power of love, mutual respect and rigorous compliance to ethics and integrity in all aspects of human life and governance.

“Counter Terrorism is reasoning with humane heart in truth enlightenment of positive negotiations to resolve conflicts .

“It requires intensified education/enlightenment about sustainable peace in communities, families, private organisations and government at all levels.

“It is all about true humane perseverance in genuine reasoning towards avoiding conflicts or resolving them among countries of the world.

“In a nutshell, peace-driven counter-terrorism is about peace building and sustainance through genuine resolution of conflicts between or among warring parties in any community and required governmental responsiveness to agitations of the aggrieved appropriately,” Jibril explained.

For his part, the TMSIP national co-ordinator, Amb. Peter Okorugbo Goodnews, he said counter-terrorism through the sheer power approach had over the years resulted in martyrdom, recidivism and other corollary antecedents that culminated in the emergence and resurgence of new entrants and new forms of terrorism like armed banditry.

He added that peace-building form of counter-terrorism “is an innocuous, innovative, compendious peace creating brand for an inroad into a Third Dimensional Approach Mechanism (TDAM) for a paradigm shift in national and global policy direction for peace and security development.”