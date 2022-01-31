Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said peace would soon return to Nigeria. He based his assurance on the federal government’s promise to ‘decisively deal with bandits’ that have designated as terrorists.

Osinbajo made the remarks when he visited the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman in Katsina State, shortly after condolence visit to Katsina born business mogul Dahiru Mangal over the death of his mother.

He said: “We should expect to see significant changes and peace. So by the grace of God peace will return completely to all our villages and communities.

“This is the President’s desire and I am sure with all the measures taking place, we should be able to see very significant changes in the security situation in the country.” Osibanjo, therefore thanked the emirate for the wormly reception given to him, as he prayed for God’s guidance and protection to the people and members of the emirate.

Emir Usman appreciated Osinbajo for the visit, saying it gladdens him to know that the federal government has declared bandits as terrorists, a step he said will see to the elimination of the miscreants.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged people to have a clean mind and be obedient to God so that God will answer their prayers, adding that people should be their brother’s keepers and love one another for peaceful coexistence in the State and nation.

ADVERTISEMENT