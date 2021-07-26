Peace, one of the female housemates in the BBNaija 6, has become the first Head of House (HoH) in the first week of the reality TV show.

In the Head of House challenge held on Monday evening, she pipped the other housemates, 21 of them to be crowned the HoH with all the privileges that accompany the position.

Peace chose fellow housemate, Yousef, as her deputy head of house for the week, as is mandatory in the reality TV show for every winner to choose the opposite sex as his or her deputy after winning the challenge.

The TV show organisers announced that other housemates have been granted unrestricted visitation to the Head of House Lounge from Monday to Tuesday.

However, no guest is permitted to sleep over in the lounge with the heads.

The contest has just begun and the discovery of the two wild cards or otherwise will determine if they will be evicted on Sunday or not.

The winner of the BBNaija Season 6 edition will walk away with a whopping N90million worth of prizes, which include a cash prize of N30m, cash in Abeg digital wallet, bitcoins courtesy of Patricia, a two-bedroom apartment courtesy of RevolutionPlus Property, and a top of the range SUV from Nigeria’s automaker, Innoson Motors, and a trip for two packaged by Travelbeta.