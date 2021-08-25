The interim administrator/CEO of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr Effiong Akwa has stressed that a peaceful and stable Niger Delta region will bring a robust economy in the country.

Akwa spoke in Abuja yesterday, during the fourth democracy lecture series on the topic: “The Role Of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) In National Development,” organised by the department of History and Diplomatic Studies of the University of Abuja.

He said, “The role of NDDC in national development has predominantly been in its mandate to facilitate sustainable regional development. Since Nigeria’s development depends largely on proceeds from oil and gas, as well as the resources derived and derivable from other sources, it is important that the Niger Delta is stable and peaceful, with a robust economy.

“This will ensure that the business of oil and gas is optimal and that Nigeria is able to earn optimum revenue from it.”

He further recommended that emphasis should be placed on research and development, Nano technology and biotechnology with the use of artificial intelligence and research pharmacology.

In his welcome address, the vice chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah said the university would continue to take up the fight of the forefathers in securing the future of Nigeria.

On his part, the head of department of History and Diplomatic Studies, Dr Philip Afaha, said the idea behind the lecture was to reposition the Department of History and make the university relevant to compete globally.