FrieslandCampina WAMCO said it was excited to renew its partnership with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) through its Peak Milk brand as the official milk of the Super Eagles.

Taye Ige, president/CEO, HS Media Group, the sports marketing/activations agency for FrieslandCampina WAMCO, said Peak Milk is happy to sustain a relationship that has lasted well over two decades and continues to be a key supporter of Nigeria’s number one football brand.

Peak became the official milk of the Super Eagles prior to the 1998 FIFA World Cup finals in France, where the Eagles reached the Round of 16 with spectacular wins over Spain and Bulgaria.

Peak’s relationship with the NFF as a key supporter of Nigeria’s number one football brand continued through to the time Africa hosted its first-ever FIFA World Cup, in South Africa in 2010, and months prior during the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Angola.

“During these tournaments, Peak also sponsored the production and broadcast of high-end programmes on terrestrial national network and satellite television which daily informed and entertained Nigerians back home on developments in the Super Eagles’ camp. These included Peak Soccer Moments and Super Eagles’ Peak Time, both produced by HotSports Nigeria Ltd.

“In 2013, when the Super Eagles won the AFCON in South Africa, Peak was also fully represented at the camp of the champions and would later host the team to a grand reception on arrival in Nigeria.

“Peak is happy to renew its partnership with the NFF and the Super Eagles, and to be in that space to continue to be a key supporter of Nigeria’s number one football brand,” Ige said.

The official signing ceremony will hold on Friday, March 26, 2021, in Lagos.