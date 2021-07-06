Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday, came hard on rumour peddlers saying that he is forming a new political party ahead of the year 2023 general elections, describing them as potential psychiatric patents that needs medical attention.

Obasanjo emphatically declared that believers of such a fabricated story about his return to partisan politics are as guilty as the peddlers of the rumour, stressing that they too could “believe that their mothers are men”.

The former president in a statement issued yesterday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital by his Special Assistant on Media Affairs, Kehinde Akinyemi, emphasised that he remained an elder statesman not only in Nigeria, but in the entire African Continent who is available to whoever that may need his advice, consultations or opinion on any subject matter.

Apparently reacting to a particular media report (not in LEADERSHIP, which claimed that he was currently recruiting eminent politicians across Nigeria into his newly floated political party, Obasanjo described the report as unfounded and far from the truth.

Obasanjo said that the fabricated story hardly came to him as a surprise, stressing that he has for some time been observing “with bewilderment”, efforts by some people to drag him into their political games.

The former president who is currently in Kabul, Afghanistan, as a guest of President Ashraf Ghani declared that those scheming to use the back door to force him back to partisan politics should respect his choice to remain a non-partisan statesman.

“In my part of the world, when you say goodnight in a place, you do not go back there and say good evening. The one who reported that may need to visit Yaba Left. And those who believe it can believe that their mothers are men.

“I am done with partisan politics but by my position in Nigeria and in Africa and without being immodest and indeed in the world my door must be opened and it is open to any individual or group of individuals who want to seek my opinion, view or advice on any issue or matter and I will respond to the best of my ability, without being part of that individual or group”.