In an effort to ensure safer and more timely pediatric surgery, Smile Train and Kids Operating Room (KidsOR) have refurbished children’s Operating Room at the National Orthopedic Hospital in Enugu (NOHE).

Speaking during the unveiling of the theatre on Friday, Smile Train vice-president and regional director for africa, Mrs Nkeiruka Obi, underscored the need to prioritise safer pediatric surgery through the provision of adequate infrastructure and trained personnel.

“There is a dire need in LMICs for surgical and anaesthesia infrastructure as well as providers trained in pediatric care. Smile Train is committed to working in partnership with local medical professionals to ensure that people impacted by cleft lip and palate have

access to world-class treatment in their own communities.

“Through Smile Train’s partnership with KidsOR, to renovate these theatres and create dedicated paediatric operating rooms, we’re bringing high-quality, more sustainable surgical care to children in

need,” she said.

Head of the hospital’s plastic surgery department, Dr Ifeanyichukwu Onah, hailed the transformation, noting that it has instilled morale among the

surgical teams, with children feeling more at ease in their recovery journey.

He said, “Working in the upgraded theatre boosts the morale of the surgical team not only aesthetically but also using more child-friendly equipment. This theatre is now the benchmark operating space at the National Orthopaedic Hospital Enugu. Every surgeon no matter their specialisation, desires to operate on their paediatric cases in it. Additionally, calming the children before their surgery has become easier.”

KidsOR director for africa, Rosemary Mugwe, equally emphasised the importance of having dedicated pediatric rooms: “We are delighted to have delivered this joint project successfully.

In this theatre, we have delivered approximately 3,000 state-of-the-art equipment. Our model is to give the right tool to skilled personnel to enable them care for the children of Enugu and Nigeria at large”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Representing KidsOR at the ceremony, the past president of the West African

College of Surgeons (WACS), Professor King David Terna Yawe, celebrated the unveiling of the theatre, expressing the value it will bring both to children and the medical professionals.