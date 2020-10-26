By ADEROGBA GEORGE

Rt. Hon. Mark Simmonds, former UK Minister for Africa and Prof. Pat Utomi of Lagos Business School were among participants at the recent 4th People Expertise and Excellence Foundation (PEEF) international webinar.

Dr Ali Pate, former Health Minister, also Global Director for Health, Nutrition and Population at the World Bank Group; and former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi equally participated.

ADVERTISEMENT

A press statement by Abdullahi Bukar, Chairman of PEEF, BOT, in Abuja on Sunday, disclosed that over 104 actual delegates took part in the free PEEF Annual Conference (PAC) which he declared open.

Bukar said the international webinar on Oct. 22 was compered by Ahmed Suleiman Mohammed, Director of Talent Acquisition, Harvard Medical School.

He reinstated that part of PEEF’s objectives is to develop and design high impact techniques for enhanced productive work in Nigeria towards achieving inclusive, sustainable growth, primarily in the country, and Africa at large.

Bukar said another objective is, to improve the level of skills management awareness within the workforce in Nigeria and Africa.

According to him, the Foundation also seeks to support skills development initiatives for the workforce in Nigeria and Africa.

“PEEF seeks to promote Africa as a veritable source of driving the knowledge economy globally.

“It aims to collate and disseminate relevant up to date insights on skills management trends and challenges, to facilitate critical discussions and proffer far-reaching practical solutions,” Bukar explained.

He said feedback from participants shows that the 4th PAC was expertly planned and executed with participation from Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America.

“Key topics covered during the programme include Planning for the Economic Environment post COVID – 19 and, Inclusive Growth for Sustainable National Development.

“Others are, Leading and Managing the Virtual Workplace; Addressing Financial Planning and Implementation Challenges during and Post Pandemic and, Nurturing and Harnessing Diaspora Talent for National Development.

“The conference theme, ‘Strategic Leadership for Economic Rejuvenation’ and sub-themes in the various sessions, are apt and provided the opportunity to digest and make actionable recommendations to key stakeholders.

“We believe that the outcomes of this conference will advance pragmatic long-term solutions to many of the challenging issues facing the country such as health-care, good governance, economic diversification and social cohesion,” Bukar said.

Speaking on the next steps by PEEF management after the PAC, he said PEEF will soon disseminate the confab communique.

“There is also going to be a follow up with key stakeholders on the adoption of the resolutions,” Bukar said.

Other speakers at the conference include former Justice Minister, Chief Bayo Ojo, represented by Ambassador Abdul -Yekin Abilagbo, and Dr Aminu Gamawa, Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Bauchi State.

The Publisher of NatureNews and former Managing Director, Daily Times newspaper, Aliu Akoshile, Mrs Elisa Salazar-Chukuma, and Mrs Deepa George also spoke during the webinar.

It would be recalled that the 1st PEEF conference on “Framing Strategic Skills Management Issues for Accelerated Development in Transportation Sector” took place on March 28, 2017.

The 2nd PEEF conference on “Education vs Reality: Bridging the Gap between the Education Systems and the Real World”, was held on October 18, 2018.

Also, the 3rd edition of the annual confab with the theme “Universal Health Coverage in Nigeria: Challenges and Expectations” took place on October 31, 2019.

According to its website, PEEF, arguably Africa’s leading non-profit organisation, seeks to provide solutions to management and leadership challenges in Nigeria and the entire continent.

Its vision is to be the leader and most respected organisation championing skills development in Africa while its mission is to increase skills proficiency and productive work within the African workforce.

According to the statement, the Foundation celebrates its Executive Secretary, Dr Musa Rabiu, and other members of the BOT for contributing to a successful conference.

It also celebrates theExecutive Management Committee for unparalleled strategic leadership, inestimable fairness and compassion; and inspiring pragmatic mien.

Also, PEEF salutes Rajiv Sharma for his impressive patience and support, Adenike Adebayo-Ajala for always aspiring for excellence, Dr Kenn Anierobi, for his exceptional sagacity and humility.

The Foundation celebrates Ahmed Mohammed for his rare and remarkable visionary streak, Chris Ifeagwu for his impressive dexterity and technical genius.

Ahemen Emmanuela was celebrated for her critical project management credentials and invaluable contextual insights.