By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

The Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF) has constructed structures as support for the commencement of Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Yola to a teaching hospital.

The board and Management team led by the Executive Secretary, Ahmed Bobboi, inspected the 11 structures various levels of completion in Yola and environs.

Bobboi said the fund is committed to supporting the centre achieve its upgrade, following the conversion of Moddibo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH) Yola, to a conventional varsity.

The team inspected a block of Intensive Care units, a Theatre and CSSD Complex, a Neonatal Unit, a block of Histophatology Laboratory Units, an e-Library, a CMD Block, and a Fistula Centre.

Others were a block of Doctor’s One-Bedroom apartments, a block of Doctor’s Studio Apartments, an Overhead Tank water facility, and a huge solar energy complex for alternative power supply.

Bobboi lauded the hospital for conducting more than five conjoined twins’ separation saying the hospital merit infrastructural project support.

“We are here on inspection to see level of progress report we are receiving directly and to arrange for possible improvements and early completion.

“Having seen the excellence you are noted for, we want to assist in your task to become a teaching hospital.”

In his remarks, the hospital CMD, Prof Awal Mohammad, appreciated the quality of work as imperative to the upgrade to serve the university as its teaching hospital.

Musa Talle, Chairman of the board of PEF, expressed satisfaction with the quality and pace of work.

“The execution of the projects is satisfactory. We are impressed by what we have seen,” the PEF board chairman said.

Other projects funded by PEF is located at School of Nursing and Midwifery, three primary schools and a health centre supervised by ReliaBuild Group Nigeria.