The pilot phase of the online enrollment verification exercise ended last Friday, with selected retirees of some Ministries Development and Agencies(MDAs) enrolled and verified in the process.

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) had earlier commenced a Pilot Run of the exercise from 2nd to 20th August 2021 with selected MDAs in the six geo-Political zones and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in order to test-run the application with real-time data.

Enrollees, who were verified through the Enrollment Application portal of PenCom, were among the 21,000 prospective retirees awaiting enrollment so that, they can access their pension savings.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are indications, however, that the pension industry regulator may extend the pilot phase by another one week for further assessment of the portal, as well as allow more retirees to be enrolled.

I discovered that the portal will be fully operational in September 2021, hence, allowing the remaining un-enrolled retirees undergo verification exercise.

21,000 Retirees To Enrol For Pension Benefits Through PenCom’s New App

The commissioner, technical, PenCom, Mr Anyim Nyerere, disclosed that the pandemic affected pension benefits enrollment exercise last year, as over 10,000 ex-workers who retired in 2020 could not proceed to process their pension benefits since they could not be captured at the time.

He added that about 11,000 persons would also be enrolled in this current year, bringing the cumulative figure of those to be enrolled on the new platform to 21,000.

He added that the exercise is aimed at validating and determining the retirees’ accrued pension liabilities for budgetary allocation by the federal government.

On safety and security of data submitted through the platform, head, Corporate Communication, PenCom, Mr Peter Aghahowa, assured prospective pensioners that every necessary security checks have already been carried out on the platform, such that, confidential information submitted through the platform remains sacred.

In a chat with me, Aghahowa says the pilot run was also to assess the security level of the portal, stating that the exercise has been a huge success and that the commission may extend it by one week.

However, the pilot phase has ended with a possibility of an extension, with speculations the application may go live in September, at this time, retirees and prospective retirees who are yet to be captured in the pilot phase, would be required to undergo data recapturing exercise with their respective Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) as this is a pre-requisite for the online Enrolment.

A retiree, Mr Peter Tai Adediji, says it’s a good innovation and will make verification exercise stress-free and seamless, unlike the physical exercise where retirees will have to travel, sometimes long distances.

Adediji, who is now managing director/CEO, of Peninscope Professional Warranty Limited, says security and confidentiality of information provided on the platform should be non-negotiable.