Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court in Lagos has declared that the National Pension Commission (PENCOM) had no constitutional powers to administer or approve the transfer of shares.

Under the Pension Reform Act 2014, the National Pension Commission (PENCOM) has the power to administer or approve the transfer of shares.

Justice Osiagor held that under sections 115 and 151 of the Pension Reform Act 2014, the sale and transfer of shares can only be regulated by the Company and Allied Matters Act (CAMA).

The judge made the declaration while delivering in a suit instituted by a company, Vine Capital Partners against IEI-Anchor Pension Managers Limited, formerly (Anchor Pension Managers Limited) and Corporate Affairs Commission (C.A.C.).

The plaintiff (Vine Capital Partners) had in the suit alleging that it bought some shares belonging to some directors of IEI-Anchor Pension in 2014 for N110 million but that the shares were never transferred to it by the board of the company.

Vine Capital Partners claimed that its brought the shares from: Senator Abubakar A. Ibrahim -26 Million Shares; Senator Abubakar Sodangi -25.8 million Shares; Senator Mohammed Ahmed -27 Million Shares; Senator Cosmos Niagwon (Late) -18 Million Shares; Estate of Late Senator Badamosi Macedo -5.5 million shares; Estate of Late Senator Tawa U. Wada -15 Million Shares; Estate of Late Senator Usman S. Albishir -17 Million Shares.

Delivering judgment on the suit last Friday, Justice Osiagor while agreeing with the plaintiff’s Counsel, Okebu Esq, held that by Section 115 and 151 the sale and transfer of shares was regulated by the Company and Allied Matters Act.

Consequently, the judge ordered the first defendant, IEI-Anchor Pension Managers Limited, to refund the purchase price of N110 million and to pay 15 per cent interest per annum of the purchase price from November 1 2014, till the date judgment was delivered and 10 per cent from the date of judgment till final liquidation of the judgment sum to the Plaintiff, Vine Capital Partners.

Justice Osiagor also held that “under the Pension Reform Act 2014, PENCOM was not granted any power to administer or approve the transfer of shares.