You have a successful and flourishing public service career. Can you please take us through your journey?

My name is Aisha Dahir-Umar, the Director-General of the National Pension Commission (PenCom). The Commission is the apex regulator and supervisor of all pension matters in Nigeria. As a pioneer career staff of PenCom, who joined as a Deputy General Manager in 2004 and rose to the rank of General Manager, I have been part of the journey to reform pension administration and management in Nigeria. In April 2017, I was appointed Acting Director-General of PenCom and continued to serve in that role until my eventual appointment as substantive Director-General by The President and subsequent confirmation by the Senate in October 2020. Before my appointment, I served as Head of several departments in the Commission, including Management Services, Human Capital Management, and Corporate Responsibility & Servicom. My working career in the public and private sectors began in 1984 as a News Editor at the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA). I also worked at Signal Investment & Trust Company, Peoples Bank of Nigeria, the National Electrictricity Power Authority and the Bureau of Public Enterprises, where I held Senior Managerial positions in various Departments. As for my educational background, I have a bachelor’s degree in English and a Master’s degree in public administration, both from the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, and I am an alumna of Harvard Business School.

You have been leading PenCom since 2017, first in an acting capacity and subsequently confirmed the substantive Director-General in 2020. What are some of your laudable achievements?

Significantly, from 2017 to date, PenCom has achieved many feats. The Commission introduced Pension Enhancement for Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) retirees on programmed withdrawal in December 2017. The enhancement resulted from considerable incomes earned from the pension funds’ investments. President Muhammadu Buhari launched the Micro Pension Plan (MPP) in March 2019 to cater for the informal sector. The Commission also deployed the Enhanced Contributor Registration System (ECRS) in June 2019 to uniquely identify contributors registered on the Commission’s database. There was the initiation of the Retirement Savings Account (RSA) Transfer System (RTS) that enables a pension contributor or retiree to switch from one Pension Fund Administrator to another once in 365 days.

Furthermore, the Commission secured Presidential approval for the payment of outstanding pension liabilities of the Federal Government under the CPS in July 2021. Notably, PenCom commenced the Online Enrolment Application in September 2021. The application is used to register, verify and enrol prospective retirees of Treasury-Funded Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). In addition, PenCom introduced the Non-Interest Fund (Fund VI) to allow interested RSA holders to invest their pension contributions in ethical instruments.

What are the reasons behind the consistent growth in pension fund assets? And what is the total number of contributors under the Contributory Pension Scheme?

Pension fund assets under the management of Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) have grown from N6.15 trillion in 2016 to N13.88 trillion as of March 2022. The constant growth is due to the sound investment regulatory framework issued by PenCom as enshrined by Sections 85(1) & (2) of the PRA 2014. The framework ensured balanced, diversified investment portfolios, resulting in consistent investment returns. The net effect is the constant growth in pension fund assets we are witnessing. The number of registered pension contributors under the CPS has grown to 9.62 million as of February 2022.

Given the historical transparency issues that militated against the Defined Benefit Scheme leading to the Pension Reform of 2004, what are the checks to ensure the safety of pension funds under the CPS?

The Pension Reform Act (PRA) of 2004, which was repealed and replaced by the PRA 2014, established the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) to respond to the problems and challenges of the Defined Benefit (DB) Scheme. Chief amongst these challenges was the lack of transparency. The DB scheme also grappled with the issue of sustainability because of lower allocations for pension payments by governments at all levels due to dwindling revenue. Consequently, it became difficult for pensioners to get paid at retirement. Accordingly, the CPS, right from inception, was designed to tackle the myriad of challenges of the DB scheme.

The Commission put safeguards to ensure that pension fund assets are protected. First, the PFA manages the pension fund without having direct access to the fund, as custody is vested in a separate entity, the Pension Fund Custodian (PFC). In effect, while the PFA makes day to day investment decisions in line with the Investment Regulations issued by the Commission, it is the responsibility of the PFC to effect payments for the investment and receive any dividends or profits from such investments on behalf of the PFA. PenCom, on the other hand, ensures that both parties adhere strictly to regulations governing the pension funds investment. Indeed, the cardinal principle of separation of custody from management and supervision has resulted in a pension scheme with a sound mechanism for transparency and accountability.

Meanwhile, PenCom requires all PFAs to submit daily valuation reports on the pension fund investments. These reports provide the details and value of all investments made with the pension funds at the end of each trading day. Therefore, PenCom ensures that PFAs comply with the Investment Regulations while any infraction is immediately identified for corrective action.

In addition, there is complete separation between the pension funds and the assets of pension operators. This means that an operator cannot combine its company assets with the pension funds held in exclusive accounts under the custody of the PFC. In a nutshell, a pension operator’s insolvency will not negatively impact the pension funds. Indeed, where an operator is incapacitated by capital inadequacy, the Commission will direct the transfer of the pension funds to another solvent operator.

Furthermore, pension funds are secured to provide retirement and terminal benefits for the RSA holders. Therefore, pension funds can not be given out as loans or applied as collateral for loans, thereby preventing their depletion through non-performing loans taken by the RSA holder or the PFA granting a direct loan to a third party.

The Pension Reform Act 2014 prescribes a strict licensing regime to operate as a PFA or PFC. The requirements for licencing include possessing the professional capacity to manage pension funds and an undertaking not to engage in any other business except that of management of pension funds. In addition, the promoters of the PFA or PFC must satisfy the condition that they have never mismanaged any fund before the application. While the preceding safeguards are not exhaustive, their effectiveness is best represented by the consistent accumulation of pension fund assets, which stood at N13.88 trillion as of February 2022. Furthermore, 9.62 million RSA holders have registered under the CPS since its inception. It should be noted that these safeguards have mainly been effective due to the strong regulatory and supervisory oversight of PenCom.

Compliance and Enforcement is a vital provision of the Pension Reform Act (PRA) 2014. How are unremitted pension contributions recovered from defaulting employers?

The PRA 2014 makes it mandatory for private sector employers who have three or more employees to make monthly pension contributions on behalf of their employees. The pension contribution is at the rate of 10 percent by the employer and 8 percent by the employee. In addition, employers are required to put in place a Group Life Insurance Policy for their staff. Accordingly, PenCom conducts inspections of employers relating to their compliance with the above provisions of the PRA 2014. Employers that fail to remit monthly pension contributions of their employees within seven working days after payment of salaries shall be liable to a penalty of 2 percent of the total pension contributions that remain unpaid for each month the default continues. The recovery of unremitted pension contributions is carried out by appointed Recovery Agents (RAs). The exercise commenced in July, 2012 with the appointment of 173 firms. So far, the Recovery Agents have made recoveries totalling N19.99 billion, comprising principal contributions of N10.39 billion and penalties of N9.61 billion between July, 2012 and September, 2021. PenCom had paid all the recovered principal and penalties into the RSAs of the concerned employees.

The Micro Pension Plan (MPP) is to address old-age poverty for persons in the informal sector. How have Nigerians been responding to the MPP?

The Micro Pension Plan (MPP), which President Muhammadu Buhari launched on 29 March, 2019, was introduced to cater for employees of organisations with less than three employees and self-employed persons, especially those operating in the informal sector. Through the MPP, these categories of people can participate in the CPS and save to provide for themselves a retirement income at old age when they can no longer work.

The Commission has been driving participation in the MPP by conducting sustained awareness campaigns in collaboration with the Pension Operators and other agencies promoting financial inclusion in Nigeria. In that regard, the Commission is engaging with the different informal sector unions and associations across the country. Since the Presidential launch of the MPP, slow but steady progress has been made. The total number of registered Micro Pension Contributors was 76,588, while the total value of Micro Pension Contributions was N246.06 million as of 31 March 2022. As the pension industry deepens its public enlightenment drive, the number of enrollees in the MPP is expected to grow with more contributions by the participants.

What necessitated the increase of the minimum regulatory capital of Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) from N1billion to N5billion?

Last year, PenCom increased the Minimum Regulatory Capital (Shareholders’ Fund) requirements of Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) from N1 billion to N5 billion. The PFAs had a 12 month transition period, effective 27 April, 2021 to meet the Minimum Regulatory Capital. The upward review became necessary due to several factors. First was the increase in pension fund assets under management and the total number of contributors. Therefore, there was the need to maintain service standards, improve the capacity of PFAs in terms of operational efficiency and effectiveness, and increase the growth potential of the pension industry. Secondly, the increase in the capital requirement for PFAs will enable them to employ and retain skilled staff and ensure the adequacy of resources to fund operational requirements and activities. The Commission is pleased to note that all PFAs have complied fully with the N5 billion capital requirement at the close of the exercise on 27 April, 2022.