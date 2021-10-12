Students of Government Secondary School (GSS) Kabusa, Kabusa, Abuja have lauded Women in Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) Kaduna Zone for donating an e-library to the school, saying it would help promote their computer skills.

The students said they have been learning computer as a subject in the school theoretically.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP during the commissioning of the e-library yesterday to commemorate the 2021 International Day of the Girl Child with the theme: “Digital Generation Our Projection”, one of the students, Bose Adewusi, said they have been learning computer in the school without practical knowledge of the subject.

Adewusi also urged the federal government through the FCT Universal Basic Education Board to donate more computers to the school and other schools.

Another student, Prince Marvellous, lauded the donations of the computers, saying they serve as a reservoir for the storage of important research data, information, and findings.

Marvelous who is an SS3 student said besides the fact it will help develop their computer skills, it will provide instant access to educational content.

Speaking during the commissioning, the chairperson, PENGASSAN, Kaduna Zone, Comrade Hassan Hasiya Audu, said the association is passionate about improving the latent skills of girl-child.

Audu said the school was chosen because the students are not internet savvy, hence the need for them to become computer literate.