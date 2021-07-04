The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has announced plans to protest over one of its members, Comrade Casmir Ojobo, who was recently abducted by unknown gunmen.

The union in a statement by its public relations officer, Comrade Obi Fortune, urged the federal government to use its machinery to release the member in peaceful condition.

The union further affirmed that it would use all available means to ensure the freedom of Comrade Ojobo from the kidnappers.

“The Rivers State Council of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria condemns the abduction of her affiliate member, Comrade Casmir Ojobor in Soku Gas plant in Rivers State whose only crime is going to work to contribute to nation building and support his family and the society.

“The council is calling on the federal and state governments to secure his release as the trade centre will use every means at her disposal to secure the release of her member,” the association said.

Obi further told LEADERSHIP Sunday; “At this moment we are yet to know who abducted one of our members. We want to use this medium to call on the government to secure his release or else we shall take action.”