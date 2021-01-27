By Michael Oche, Abuja

Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has threatened to shutdown activities at Agip oil in the next seven days.

The oil workers in a 7-day ultimatum issued to the management of the oil company alleged unfair labour practices going on in Agip.

ADVERTISEMENT

If PENGASSAN proceeds with the escalated industrial action, Nigeria stands to lose the company’s production of about 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The General Secretary of the union, Comrade Lumumba Okugbawa in a statement expressed bitterness over the continued unfair labour practices, high headiness and acts of intimidation on its members by the Management of Nigerian Agip Oil Company Limited.

PENGASSAN had in a letter addressed to the company dated January 23, 2021 accused Agip Management of acts described as “subtle threat against our members” and the demobilization of members access to the Company facilities.

The letter also urged the company management to withdraw “its toxic memo immediately and open discussion with the Branch leadership who are representatives of PENGASSAN, with a view to resolving the issues and restoring industrial harmony.”

The union urged stakeholders and the security agencies in the country to prevail on Agip Management to as a matter of National security and economic development of the country refrain from acts capable of truncating the long existing peace in the industry and therefore warn that we will not continue to guarantee such industrial peace should the situation persist.