A gamified digital lifestyle platform, PennyTree, has launched an Exclusive Associate Program for young people to help tackle the issues of unemployment and unemployability in Nigeria.

Chairman of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council and recently appointed Chief Economic Adviser to the President (CEAP), Doyin Salami, had projected Nigeria’s unemployment rate to hit 40% by the end of 2021.

This experimental financial inclusion and behavioural learning program is aimed at reaching at least 100 young Nigerians that are passionate; offering them reward for smart work, cultivating interpersonal and finance management skills and employment opportunities.

Participants of the program will be known as Penn Exclusive Associates. The program is set up with layers and tools which reinforces the values of hard and smart work with proper reward, enables them to become financially disciplined (especially with savings), get monthly bonuses and remuneration which ensure earning between ₦68,000 and ₦204,000 in 30 Days, build their network and look great on their resume.

According to PennyTree’s Co-founder, Ayo Ogunlowo, “PennyTree’s Exclusive Associate Program is designed to encourage and reward smart work among young people, networking, effective communication skills and creativity as long as they have a smartphone and BVN.”

Launched in December 2021, PennyTree has experienced exponential growth and Market acceptance, offering products and services such as utility bill payment, a wallet system which enables free transfer in record time, Target savings which allows users save frequently to meet a goal without charges, Personal vault for locking away funds for a set period of time and earning reasonable interest and of course, Penn Rules which is expected to help users experience the possibilities of lifestyle and finance being mutually inclusive.

Speaking on the initiative, PennyTree’s Brand, Marketing and Corporate Communications Manager, Elsie Godwin, said: “PennyTree is not just concerned about helping Nigerian youths’ savings culture and making it seamless but to provide young people with skills through additional education and training, which ensures that they have a better shot at earning good income in the global village.”

Partnering with Thought Leaders, Life and Career Development Coaches, PennyTree Exclusive Associate program is designed to help participants upskill while earning an income.

Godwin explained that any Nigerian living in Nigeria between the ages of 18 and 35 is eligible to apply, adding that the program is open to everyone within this age bracket, regardless of their field of specialisation, provided he or she has a BVN, own a smartphone and be active on at least 4 of the top social media platforms in Nigeria..

Godwin further said that the Exclusive PennyTree Associate program has an iterative cycle of 30 days and is now open for the first cycle and those eligible can apply on mypennytree.com/program from January 14, 2022.