Pension fund administrators (PFAs) are expected to create and maintain non-interest fund (Fund VI) for interested retirement savings account (RSA) holders in the country.

This followed the introduction of a non-interest fund (Fund VI) by the National Pension Commission (PenCom) even as it has issued an operational framework for the fund.

The fund, according to PenCom, would be separated into two; Active RSA holders and Retirees respectively.

The commission noted that RSA holders in Funds I, II, III and retirees in Fund IV are eligible to move their pension accounts to the non-interest fund (Fund VI) by making a formal request to their respective PFA as stipulated in the provisions of the RSA Multi-fund implementation guidelines and Section 7.6 of the Investment Regulation dealing with Transfers between Fund Types within a PFA.

PenCom, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday, stated that the non-interest fund offers a viable alternative to the conventional interest-based financial instruments for pension funds investment.

This fund, according to the pension industry regulator, is in furtherance to the implementation of the multi-fund investment structure, which seeks to provide investment portfolio choices to pension contributors and retirees.

Hence, it’s a fund that complies with the provisions of Islamic commercial jurisprudence and any other established non-interest principles, as approved by the Financial Regulation Advisory Council of Experts (FRACE) or any other body constituted by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), from time to time.

PenCom said, FRACE certified the operational framework as it complies with non-interest (Shari’ah) finance principles.