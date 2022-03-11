A former Head of Service of the Federation (HoSF) Steve Oronsaye, at a Federal High Court in Abuja, denied any involvement in the operations of 66 bank accounts said to have been operated to siphon pension funds.

Oronsaye who opened his defence in the money laundering charges brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, said as a Head of Service of the Federation, he did not know anything about the alleged 66 accounts because they are not part of his functions.

He told Justice Inyang Ekwo that he needed not knowing the number of accounts operated by the Federal Government because he was never the Accountant General of the Federation.

Led in defence by his lead counsel, Mr Joe Agi (SAN), the former head of service alleged that the investigation carried out by EFCC in a petition against him was poor and shoddy, adding that if a thorough investigation had been conducted, charges against him would have been unnecessary.

