The nation’s pension fund assets rose by N100 billion to N12.34 trillion in March, 2021 from N12.24 trillion it was at the end of February this year, LEADERSHIP can now reveal.

In an unaudited report for the month of March 2021, released by the National Pension Commission(PenCom) yesterday, the total number of pension contributors also rose from 9.27 million to 9.30 million Retirement Saving Account (RSA) holders as at March, 2021.

The assets stood at N12.29 trillion in January, but dropped to N12.24 trillion in February, owing to investment loss, before it picked up in March, 2021 to the afforementioned amount.

Similarly, N8.51 trillion was invested in federal government’s securities, as bonds gulped N7.67 trillion investment; treasury bills, N721.74 billion; agency bond, N12.91 billion; Sukuk bonds, N85.09 billion and green bonds N12.88 billion.

Investment income, according to LEADERSHIP investigation, was instrumental to the continuous growth in pension fund, despite the fact that governments at majorly, State level are not paying the monthly pension contributions of their workers as and when due.

Similarly, the huge increase, according to findings, was attributed to new pension contributions received, interest from fixed income securities and net realised on equities and mutual fund investments.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP recently, the president, Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp), who is also the managing director/CEO, ARM Pensions, Mr. Wale Odutola, said the pension fund operators have most of their investments in federal government bonds because it is the safest investment instrument that consistently gives good returns on investment.

Although, he said, each PFA has its investment model that best work for them, he added that, even with the drop in bond yields, it’s still the safest

According to him, “So, each PFA has different investment strategies and they always invest in investment outlets according to what suits their investment strategies. So, capital market is an investment outlet that we are looking at, so also is fixed income, government securities, money market instruments and so on.”

He said, though, the safety of the pension fund assets is germane to operators, they are also concerned about investment returns to pension contributors, adding that, the growth of the pension assets in recent years was attributable to investment returns rather than contributions.

This, he said, shows that operators are investing wisely, by adhering to the pension industry investment guidelines as stipulated in the Pension Reforms Act(PRA) 2014, stating that, PFAs will continue to play active role in the capital market transactions in the current year