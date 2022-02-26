Pension Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp) has called for aggressive awareness campaign to bring in the over 60 per cent of individuals and businesses in the informal sector into NigerQ’s Micro Pension Plan.

The chief executive officer of the pension association, Mr. Oguche Agudah, at the unveiling of The Pensioner, a new magazine by Pension Correspondents Association of Nigeria (PenCAN) in Abuja yesterday.

“Nigeria has about 60 per cent citizens in the informal sector that have not enrolled into the Contributory Pension scheme it do not have any retirement plan at all, Agudah said while highlighting the relevance of Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) in this 21st century.

“As such, stakeholders in the pension industry must keep engaging with the informal sector and create awareness by not only getting information out, but putting it a way people can receive it, understanding it and be interested in joining.

He told the gathering ta the Abuja event that the culture of savings must be at the front burner to ensure Nigerians have something to fall back when they are old.

Agudah believes that if the informal sector which forms a large chunk of Nigeria’s population do not have anything to fall back on, the affected population would be a liability to the country. But with the Micro pension Scheme which is managed by professionals, it will provide as a buffer for them as they age.

Oguche admitted that the Contributory Pension Scheme is not perfect, but it has proven overtime to be of help to of great support to the elderly who make deliberate efforts for the retirement.

He urged the association to keep the advocacy drive in the pension sector and complement the efforts of the operators and regulator to ensure a safe and transparent pension sector.

Earlier in her remarks, President of PenCAN, Nana Musa highlighted the relevance of media participation in awareness creation in the pension industry.

She also reiterated the association’s committment to partner with stakeholders in driving the growth of the sector.