Former policemen under the aegis of Retired Police Officers in Cross River State have asked the inspector-general of police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, to wade into the shoddy treatment meted to the retirees by authorities of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The state chapter chairman, chief superintendent of police Obeten Uket (rtd) dropped the charge yesterday in Calabar when he reacted to what the retirees described as propaganda of NPF aimed at laundering the image of the NPF, Pension Limited and Pension Commission on the various media platforms.

Speaking on the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) the retired police officers lamented the shoddy treatment suffered by its members in the hands of the police authorities, and called on stakeholders and the inspector general of police to wade into the injustice.

Similarly, in a release signed by 16 states’ chapter chairmen and four others, titled: “Retired Police Officers under Contributory Pension Scheme” and made available to LEADERSHIP in Calabar, the retirees lamented how the CPS has denied the retirees of periodic increment of their monthly pension.

The retirees alleged that the DIG ‘A’ Department who is supposed to preside over a joint committee set up by the inspector general of police to draft a proposed Bill for an amendment of the Pension Act 2014 is not available to convene the joint meeting because he is currently on zonal tour with NPF Pensions Ltd personnel.

The retirees urged the IGP to order the DIG ‘A’ to discontinue the zonal tour and focus on drafting the proposed Bill as soon as possible, for presentation to the National Assembly which will facilitate the exit of policemen from the CPS.

The retired officers averred that the recently announced consequential adjustment of pension allowance by the federal government in line with section 173(3) of the constitution of the federal government of Nigeria as amended, did not include police retirees under CPS, adding that they go to the same market with the others and their children attend the same school with the children of the others.

“No police retiree under CPS who has been exposed to the highest level of frustration and abandonment after suffering to keep the peace of this nation, will ever applaud those who have seized their terminal benefits to run a private profit-making business in which the owners of the money (police retirees) are not stakeholders,” they said.

The ex-policemen described the crowd shown in the publication and the clip which NPF Pensions Limited is relying on as hired crowd induced by cash and souvenirs to sit and pose as retired officers. The group said, “It is unthinkable that police officers who enlisted into the force under Defined Benefits Scheme (DBS) and had served this nation up to pensionable years before the introduction of CPS could be coerced into a system that has robbed them of their entitlements.”