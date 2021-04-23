ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners Association of Nigeria (FEPPPAN), has directed its members not to participate in today’s mass action called by the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) to protest the implementation of minimum pension.

FEPPPAN in a statement signed by its president-general, Chief Temple Ubani, however reiterated its call for President Mohammadu Buhari to speedily intervene and ensure that pensions adjustment for pensioners be implemented without further delay.

He stated that the National Administrative Council (NAC) of the union had earlier engaged government on the matter and was given a satisfactory response that assured that “Federal Government was at the final stages of approving, issuance of circular and implementation of the negotiated adjustments for pensioners.”

The Union said; “Consequent upon the signing of the Minimum Wage Act by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 and the implementation of the law for the active workers of the Federal Government of Nigeria, FEPPPAN and other sister pension unions have been variously prevailing on government to implement the Pensioners component of the law in accordance with the Constitution of Nigeria 1999 as Amended.

“Furthermore on the 1st of March 2021, FEPPPAN wrote a passionate open appeal to Mr. President and copied all relevant government agencies and Stakeholders on the subject. The letter which was delivered to the addressees hard copies were also published in the print and online media.