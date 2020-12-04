BY ZAKA KHALIQ, Lagos

Following the launch of the pension transfer window by the National Pension Commission(PenCom) recently, over 2, 100 Retirement Savings Account(RSA) holders have applied to move their pension accounts from their current Pension Fund Administrators(PFAs) to a new one.

Making the disclosure at the virtual 2020 Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria(PenOp) Media Retreat for pension correspondents today, the Head, ICT, PenCom, Mr. Polycarp Anyanwu, said, over 2,100 applications were submitted and received by the commission between 16th and 30th of November, 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

The transfer window known as Retirement Savings Account Transfer System (RTS) was launched by PenCom on the 16th of November, 2020 in Abuja, in accordance with Section 13 of the Pension Reform Act, 2014 which allows contributors to move their Retirement Savings Account (RSA) through a transfer window from one Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) to another, provided that it is not more than once in a year.

Polycarp noted that, most of the pension contributors seeking a switch to a new PFAs were those who were not contented with the service delivery of their current pension fund handlers, a development, he said, will no doubt, enhance quality service delivery of the PFAs to their clients.

Advertisements

Explaining how the window operates, he said, the RTS has four quarters in a year, which are; 31st of March, 30th of June, 31st of September, and 31st of December in which contributors can change their PFAs once in a year, adding that, the over 2,100 applications received so far, would be processed for the 31st of December, 2020 window.

A month to the above mentioned dates, he said, the concerned pension fund operators must have submitted necessary documentation to the regulatory body, informing it of the amount leaving their kitty and the RSA holders concerned, so as to give ample time for both PenCom, the affected PFAs and the receiving PFAs to plan ahead.

On the part of the contributors, he said, majorly, fingerprint, which serves as their consent, is a unique criteria to switch PFAs. Although, he expects some pension fund operators to be on the losing end and some proactive ones winning the disgruntled contributors, he stressed that, the overall benefits, is to instill healthy competition among operators, which would, in return, lead to better service delivery and improved investment returns on pension assets.

Similarly, the head, corporate communications, PenCom, Mr. Peter Aghahowa, said, the activation of the RSA transfer process will engender competition and improve service delivery in the pension industry, while asserting the right of RSA holders to determine which PFA manages their pension contributions and retirement benefits.

Addressing participants at the conference, the new president, PenOp, Mr. Wale Odutola, who is also the managing director/CEO, ARM Pension PFA, said, pension fund operators have done the necessary requirement by upgrading their IT systems in a bid to enhance seamless pension account transfer among operators, while PFAs have attached much importance to better service delivery.

He believes this is a concept that will change service delivery in the entire pension industry landscape, a development, he said, would benefit the contributors and Contributory Pension Scheme(CPS) retirees the most.

According to him, the ultimate aim is to grow the pension industry, make the pension funds have a bigger impact on the economy, and give good investment returns to contributors, shareholders and relevant stakeholders, and we, the operators are a critical stakeholder in this process and we all will make it work.