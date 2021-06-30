Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has received the sum of £26,505,862.97 repatriated from the United Kingdom.

The pension funds had hitherto been under investment with Crown Agents Investment Management Limited, United Kingdom.

The money is the total sum of the pension investment and return on investment under the old pension scheme.

According to the executive secretary of PTSD, Dr Chioma Ejikeme, the repatriation of the fund was made possible by the approval of president Mohammadu Buhari and series of meetings between PTAD management, office of the Accountant-General of the Federation and the United Kingdom-based Crown Agents Investment Management Limited.

Ejikeme said the funds will be used to settle part of the accrued arrears owed its pensioners worth over N120 billion.

She said, “This development is indeed a very happy and welcome development for our senior citizens and it represents another demonstration of the importance that the Buhari-led federal government places on the welfare of pensioners.”