Pensioners under the aegis of Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners Association of Nigeria (FEPPPAN), have urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to establish a National Health Insurance Scheme for retirees in the country.

FEPPPAN in a communique issued at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) in Abuja said the scheme will improve the welfare of senior citizens who have served the country.

The communique was jointly signed by its President-General, General Secretary and National PRO, Chief (Dr) Temple C. Ubani JP, Mr Franklin O. Erinle and Mr Jonathan Iyoo, respectively.

The union also appealed to the Pensions Transition Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) to comply with the recent directive of the Minister of Labour and Employment, and the stipulations of Trade Union Act, by ensuring that all component sectors that make up FEPPPAN have their monthly check-off dues deducted and remitted to their coffers.

The communique further said; “We thank the PTAD Executive Secretary for the gratifying news of recent receipt of £26 million pension funds from the United Kingdom, we appeal that the money be used to offset all outstanding pension liabilities.

“NEC call on self-funded managements/agencies to ensure appropriate pension adjustment of our members, following the implementation of the new minimum wage.”

The union commended President Buhari for making provision of funds to PTAD to fulfill its obligations to pensioners, especially the recent approval for pension review leading to consequential adjustment.

The communique reads; “NEC-in-Session: Appreciates His Excellency, President Muhammandu Buhari (GCFR), for his unwavering attention to pensioners welfare. It is our understanding that the administration of Mr President prioritized the welfare of pensioners and have ensured that payment of pensions are prompt.”

“NEC also appreciate and commend the Hon. Minister of Labour and Employment, His Excellency, Sen. Chris Nwabueze Ngige, for the landmark achievement of regrouping pension unions after 42 years.

“Furthermore, NEC commend the untiring efforts of PTAD under the leadership of the current Executive Secretary, Dr Chioma Ejikeme, for the payment of outstanding 33% arrears to the Define Benefit Scheme (DBS) pensioners, even though some are yet to receive it. We appreciate your efforts which has so far led to regular payment of pensions and arrears to especially federal pensioners.”