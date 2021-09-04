The Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) in Nasarawa State has elected new officials to pilot it’s affairs for the next four years.

The election was conducted yesterday at the Ibrahim Abacha Youth Centre Lafia, with Abdullahi Baba, emerging as the new state chairman, Sunday Kure, as vice chairman, while Mathew Dodo is the treasurer, among others.

Speaking after he was elected, Abdullahi Baba expressed gratitude to the members for electing them to serve, and promised not to disappoint the union and its members.

He commended Governor Abdullahi Sule for the monthly release of N50 million for the payment of gratuities to retirees in the state, but appealed that the money be increased to N100 million monthly.

He also said the N26 million being released monthly by the 13 LGAs for gratuities of retirees at the LGA level was inadequate and the union would ensure that it is reviewed to N130 million monthly.

Earlier, Mr Nicholas Aboki, the Head of Civil Service in the state, said the government had done a lot toward ensuring better welfare for workers and pensioners in the state.

The Head of Civil Service who was represented by Abigail Wayas, a Permanent Secretary in his office, said the governor had increased monthly allocation to the pension board to N50 million from N10 million.

The organised labour on its part called on the state government to implement promotion of pensioners while computing their retirement benefits.

The leaders of the organised labour made the call on Wednesday in Lafia at the sideline of the election of Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) in the state.

The chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Yusuf Iya and Mohammed Doma his Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart said a lot of workers including pensioners were given notional promotions by the government without financial backups.

The NLC chairman said the union was already struggling for the implementation of 13 years outstanding promotions of civil servants who are still in active service.

He said there were little hitches which the union and the government were working hard to address before the implementation commenced.

He said retirees from state government do not have any problem enjoying the implementation of their promotions at retirement, but wondered why the case was different at the local government areas.

The NLC chairman said the union cannot accept what he described as injustice to retirees at LG level.

TUC Chairman, Mohammed Doma, said what was happening to retirees at the LG level was unacceptable and urged the government to reverse it in order to ensure industrial harmony in the state.