The Federal Parastatal and Private Sector Pensioners Association of Nigeria (FEPPAN), Transport Sector, Railway branch has given the management of Pension Transistion Administration Directorate (PTAD) one month notice to pay areas of 33 per cent increase in pension arrears owed some retirees of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) since 2014 or face face court action

This was contained in a letter from the legal firm representing FEPPAN dated November 24, 2021 and signed by the managing partner, Amana Chambers, Baba Isah Mohammed to the directorate demanding payment of 12 months 33 per cent arrears of pension and harmonisation of pension of pension payment of the affected retirees.

He stated further that PTAD was already aware that it inherited both assets and liabilities of the railway retirees from NRC management including 42 months pension arrears (I.e 33 per cent) out of which it paid 30 months only to renege in the payment of 12 months arrears.

He also pointed out that 14 next of kin of retirees from Enugu had since September 2019 been verified but have not been paid till date, adding that, about 200 retirees mostly from the North have one problem or the other on the payment of their monthly pension.

Confirming this development, Lagos district chairman, Nigerian Union of Railway Pensioners, Comrade Sule Mohammed said, the decision to serve the one month notice was sequel to passing the bulk of the payment of the 12 months pension arrears between management of NRC and PTAD.

He disclosed that out of the 42 months pension arrears owed, only 30 months pension arrears was paid by PTAD.